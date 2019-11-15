Clear
Alabama Lyft driver accused of masturbating in front of female rider

John Robertson, of Gulf Shores, was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecent exposure.

FOLEY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama Lyft driver is accused of masturbating in front of a rider.

Citing a Foley police statement, news outlets report 66-year-old John Robertson, of Gulf Shores, was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecent exposure. The statement says the woman called police Tuesday night and reported that her Lyft driver had apparently masturbated during the ride. She said she got out of the vehicle and saw the driver’s genitals were exposed.

WKRG-TV reports a 19-year-old passenger was with her infant son in the vehicle when she noticed the driver’s arm moving in an “indecent way.”

It’s unclear if Robertson has a lawyer. He’s posted bail and been released from custody. WKRG says Robertson has been deactivated as a Lyft driver.

