Alabama Legislatures to meet and discuss states troubled prison system

Alabama legislatures are working on a plan to fix Alabama’s troubled prison system.

The Governor's original plan for a lease agreement for two new prisons didn’t work out. Now some lawmakers are meeting with Governor Ivey this week about options for new prison construction.

Alabama House speaker, Mac McCutcheon, said, “It’s very important to us, moving forward, the lawsuit from the DOJ, they’re wanting us to shelve some movement.”

The Department of Justice is suing Alabama over violent conditions inside Alabama’s prisons for men.