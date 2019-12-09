Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues safety tips for driving in wintry weather

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning drivers to prepare for wintry weather.

State officials want the public to use extreme caution when faced with icy roadways and other hazardous driving conditions. If possible, people should avoid driving in these conditions. However, if you must, the state has some tips for you.

Officials say when there is severe weather, you should do the following:

Monitor travel advisories

Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol post

Always obey Alabama’s Move Over Law

Keep your vehicle in good operating condition

Use headlights and windshield wipers during inclement weather

Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others on the road

Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which can develop black ice

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with items like blankets, first-aid tools and a charged cell phone

You can check road conditions here.