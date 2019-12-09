The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is warning drivers to prepare for wintry weather.
State officials want the public to use extreme caution when faced with icy roadways and other hazardous driving conditions. If possible, people should avoid driving in these conditions. However, if you must, the state has some tips for you.
Officials say when there is severe weather, you should do the following:
- Monitor travel advisories
- Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol post
- Always obey Alabama’s Move Over Law
- Keep your vehicle in good operating condition
- Use headlights and windshield wipers during inclement weather
- Maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others on the road
- Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which can develop black ice
- Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with items like blankets, first-aid tools and a charged cell phone
You can check road conditions here.
Related Content
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues safety tips for driving in wintry weather
- Winter Storm Warning: Driving tips from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency hit with lawsuit
- Positions available at State of Alabama law enforcement agency
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency: Body found at South Sauty Creek
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues alert for Louisiana man reported missing
- Law enforcement warns against driving during overnight winter weather
- Law enforcement agencies stop using text message alert system
- Madison County law enforcement agencies honor fallen Tuscaloosa officer
- Former Alabama law enforcement chief arrested
Scroll for more content...