Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues alert for Louisiana man reported missing

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Noah Anthony Daigle was reported missing from his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana at 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18th.

The agency says he was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes. According to officials, Daigle is autistic with limited social skills and communication abilities. They say he left his residence in his mother's white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado two-door with a gold grill and the Louisiana license plate, YTC504.

According to ALEA, the Mississippi Highway Patrol recovered the vehicle on Interstate 10E near the Mississippi/Alabama state line on Sunday, September 22nd. The agency says Alabama and Mississippi Highway Patrol have been searching nearby woods and rest areas, but have not been able to find Daigle.

ALEA says information indicates Daigle may be in the Grand Bay, Alabama area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548 or call 911.