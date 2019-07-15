Alabama Law Enforcement Agency enters America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest

Voting is officially open for the 2019 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has entered the contest. Last year, the agency took 6th place in the competition.
You can make sure they get in the Top 10 again by voting online here. Voting ends on July 30th.
