Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency enters America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest

From @ALEAprotects on Twitter

Voting ends on July 30th.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Voting is officially open for the 2019 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has entered the contest. Last year, the agency took 6th place in the competition.

You can make sure they get in the Top 10 again by voting online here. Voting ends on July 30th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events