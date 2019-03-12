Alabama Law Enforcement Agency: Body found at South Sauty Creek

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marine Patrol Troopers have responded to South Sauty Creek after a fisherman reported finding a body.
Officials say troopers on the scene have located and confirmed a body. A forensics team is on the way to the scene to assist with identifying the body.
South Sauty Creek flows through Buck's Pocket State Park, where a teen, Koy Spears, went missing on February 22, 2019.
