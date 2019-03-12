Clear
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency: Body found at South Sauty Creek

A forensics team is on the way to the scene to assist with identifying the body.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2019 8:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Marine Patrol Troopers have responded to South Sauty Creek after a fisherman reported finding a body.

Officials say troopers on the scene have located and confirmed a body. A forensics team is on the way to the scene to assist with identifying the body.

South Sauty Creek flows through Buck's Pocket State Park, where a teen, Koy Spears, went missing on February 22, 2019.

