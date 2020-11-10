Alabama Law Enforcement Agency: Beware of fake license renewal sites

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama law enforcement officials are cautioning people to beware of scams when they renew their driver license online.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday some third-party websites are charging people extra fees to renew their license online. The sites are not affiliated with the state.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said one website charged a $50 administrative fee in addition to the agency’s $39 renewal fee.

The agency urged people to go directly to ALEA’s Driver License Division at www.alea.gov to renew their license online instead of using a search engine to find the site.