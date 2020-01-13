Clear

Alabama Korean War memorial damaged in crash

Flames charred the memorial, and police say the driver escaped by running through the smoke and fog.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama memorial to the missing and dead of the Korean War is in pieces after a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into the monument and burned.

The incident happened early Sunday in Mobile. Spanish Fort police say officers there tried to question a man after seeing a truck outside a store.

The driver took off and headed westward, crashing through a gate at Battleship Memorial Park. Authorities say the vehicle then ran into the stone war memorial, breaking part of the display before it caught fire.

