Alabama Korean War memorial damaged in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama memorial to the missing and dead of the Korean War is in pieces after a vehicle being pursued by police crashed into the monument and burned.

The incident happened early Sunday in Mobile. Spanish Fort police say officers there tried to question a man after seeing a truck outside a store.

The driver took off and headed westward, crashing through a gate at Battleship Memorial Park. Authorities say the vehicle then ran into the stone war memorial, breaking part of the display before it caught fire.

Flames charred the memorial, and police say the driver escaped by running through the smoke and fog.