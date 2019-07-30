Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama K-9 who died after drug contact honored at memorial

Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections

The 4-year-old Malinois named Jake was honored Tuesday at a memorial service at the Staton Kennel Complex in Elmore.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama K-9 who died after coming into contact with a narcotic during a prison contraband search has been honored with a 21-gun salute and commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey.

The 4-year-old Malinois named Jake was honored Tuesday at a memorial service at the Staton Kennel Complex in Elmore.

The K-9 became ill in mid-July after encountering a powdery synthetic street drug known as flakka during a routine contraband sweep.

Jake was remembered as both a "knucklehead" and the best narcotics-sniffing dog in the state.

Officials are still investigating the source of the narcotic at the facility and expect to bring charges in the coming months.

The Department of Justice noted in an April report that drugs are among the biggest problems in Alabama's embattled prison system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events