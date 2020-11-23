Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to open Decatur campus

The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) received more than $28 million to open a satellite campus in Decatur.

The funding is part of more than $298 million awarded to 20 Public School and College Authority projects around the state, Gov. Kay Ivey announced.

A news release from the institute on Monday says AIDB North will be a 160-acre campus in Decatur and will feature STEM, manufacturing and independent living educational programs for children and adults who are blind, visually impaired, deaf, hard of hearing or multidisabled.

Currently, the building is home to the Lurleen B. Wallace Developmental Center.

“Helen Keller once said that if you can dream it, you can do it,” said Dr. John Mascia, AIDB President. “We appreciate the dedication of Governor Ivey and the strong support from the Alabama Legislature. They believe in the dream of Alabama’s citizens to lead limitless lives. Together, we can make more of those dreams come true as we expand our services.”

AIDB is headquartered in Talladega. It was founded in 1858.