More ICU patients than beds in Alabama as Covid-19 surges

Alabama’s intensive care units are over capacity amid the state’s ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Alabama Hospital Association reported Tuesday the state has 1,562 ICU beds, but needs nearly a dozen extra beds that currently don't exisit.

Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate, the lowest rate in the nation.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said it is the greatest demand on the ICU system the state has seen.

"Last week we were down to 35 or 40 ICU beds, now we are down at the single digits. It doesn’t matter if it is six or two, we could even be negative ICU beds,” he said.

“The bottom line is we have hospitals around the state that are taking more patients that need ICU care then we have ICU beds available.”

Williamson said 85% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 12% were fully vaccinated and 3% were partially vaccinated.

The surge is different from past spikes, with health care frontline workers also getting sick. And it can’t come at a worse time as hospitals are already facing staff shortages, increase demands, and competition for short-term traveling nurses who get paid more in other states.

"This is really a more recent phenomena. It has been since this surge we have begun to see health care workers, some who are vaccinated and some who are not, who are now coming down with Covid,” Williamson says.

“That exasperates the situation in two ways: It reduces the number of staff able to take care of patients but beyond that in some cases I know of some healt hcare workers that have ended up as patients in the hospital.”

Williamson says hospitals will adjust to keep up with the care as best they can by turning general care rooms into ICUs, and treating critical care patients in ER rooms.

Federal help may be on the way but that will be handled at each hospital location, Williamson said.

*The Associated Press contributed to this reporting