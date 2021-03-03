Alabama House passes legislation to make storm shelters more cost effective

Two years have passed since the tornado outbreak that stretched across Alabama.

The state House of Representatives passed a bill that will give a tax credit of up to $3,000 or 50% of the total cost of the construction, installation and acquisition of a qualified storm shelter.

This will make storm shelters more cost effective for people across the state.

Taylor Haney, the office manager at Supercell Shelters, said, "A lot of people don't have shelters because of the price of them, and so with the bill being passed, they're guaranteed half of the coverage."

Athens resident, Robert Kephart, said after buying his new home, getting a tornado shelter was a no-brainer.

"When you put the price on a person's life or your family, or anything like that," said Kephart. "I've been through too many storms and I haven't had a house that doesn't have a safety shelter of some sort."

Kephart's home was severely damaged in the 2011 tornado. A tree collapsed on his home. He and his family were in their storm shelter.

Storm shelters range from $5,000 to $8,000. Haney said they've been installing 10 shelters a week.

Taxes can nearly double the price of a storm shelter. Haney believes the tax credit will encourage more people to buy a storm shelter, because they'll be more affordable.

If passed in the Senate, you'll be able to apply for the tax credit for the year after your shelter is installed. The legislation will now move to the Senate.