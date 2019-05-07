Alabama House of Representatives delays vote on distracted driving bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has delayed a vote on an effort to ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving.
Representatives on Tuesday postponed a vote in order to work on amendments.
Under the bill, drivers would not be allowed to hold a phone or use any other part of their body to support the device. A person could use steering wheel controls or a headset to use the phone but only if it does not require more than one touch of a button.
Republican Rep. K.L. Brown of Jacksonville said the bill is an opportunity to save lives in the state.
