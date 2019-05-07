Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama House of Representatives delays vote on distracted driving bill

Representatives on Tuesday postponed a vote in order to work on amendments.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 9:14 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has delayed a vote on an effort to ban the use of handheld cellphones while driving.

Representatives on Tuesday postponed a vote in order to work on amendments.

Under the bill, drivers would not be allowed to hold a phone or use any other part of their body to support the device. A person could use steering wheel controls or a headset to use the phone but only if it does not require more than one touch of a button.

Republican Rep. K.L. Brown of Jacksonville said the bill is an opportunity to save lives in the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events