Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Alabama House of Representatives approves 2% raise for state employees

Lawmakers approved the pay raise bill Tuesday on a 103-0 vote.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 2% pay raise for state employees.

Lawmakers approved the pay raise bill Tuesday on a 103-0 vote. The proposal now moves to the Alabama Senate.

If enacted, this would be the second year that state employees get a cost-of-living increase. Before 2018, state employees went 10 years without a cost-of-living adjustment.

State Rep. Steve Clouse, who chairs the House budget committee, said better than anticipated budget conditions this year made the raise possible.

House members named the bill in honor of the late Rep. Dimitri Polizos who had originally introduced the legislation. Polizos, a Republican from Montgomery, died suddenly of a heart attack last month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events