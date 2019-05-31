Clear

Alabama House may vote on medical marijuana study commission

The Alabama Senate approved the measure in a 17-6 vote, but the bill hit opposition in the House.

Posted: May 31, 2019 12:51 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers might create a medical marijuana study commission that would recommend legislation for next year.

The proposal is a compromise after a Senate-passed bill to legalize medical marijuana hit opposition in the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives could vote Friday on the watered-down bill.

Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence says it would be a step forward toward the eventual goal of allowing ailing patients to access medical marijuana. Melson's original bill would have allowed patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor's approval.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of a medical marijuana program.

