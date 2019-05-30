MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama could become the next state to require third grade students to pass a reading test before moving to fourth grade.
The bill would require third graders to meet reading benchmarks beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The House of Representatives on Thursday agreed to a Senate amendment. The bill now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.
The bill also spells out initiatives to try to boost reading scores. Those include summer reading camps and providing local and regional specialists to work with struggling students.
About 16 states demand third grade students pass a reading score threshold or repeat the grade.
Supporters said statistics show students who can't read on grade level will struggle throughout their academic careers. Opponents said the bill threatens struggling students with failure but does not adequately provide funding to help them.
Related Content
- Alabama House gives final passage to reading bill
- Read: Governor Kay Ivey's Rebuild Alabama bill
- Huntsville abortion clinic, pro-life activists react to Senate passage of Alabama abortion ban
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- New Alzheimer's Bill passes Alabama House, heads to Senate
- Alabama House rejects bill to track race in traffic stops
- Alabama House of Representatives delays vote on distracted driving bill
- Lottery bill stalls in Alabama House, fails procedural vote
- Read Alabama Governor Kay Ivey's State of the State Address
- Alabama players read to kids ahead of Rocket City Classic