Alabama House delays vote on medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has delayed a vote on a medical marijuana bill.

Representatives debated the bill for hours Tuesday night and adjourned shortly before midnight.

The bill could return to the House floor on the final two days of the session which are Thursday and May 17. The bill would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor.

The debate included lawmakers expressing their fervent opposition to medical marijuana or how they changed their minds on the issue after the illnesses of family members.