Alabama House committee advances lottery, casino bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Lottery and casino legislation will be decided in the last two days of the legislative session.

The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the bill to the House of Representatives.

The decision came after a public hearing in which opponents said the bill picks “winners and losers” by naming nine casino locations. And proponents said it was time to give Alabama voters the opportunity to vote on gambling for the first time since 1999.

However, the measure is facing a tough vote and a ticking legislative clock with two days remaining in the session.