Alabama House approves prison plan using virus funds

The House of Representatives voted 74-26 for the $1.3 billion construction plan and 75-25 to use $400 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 4:51 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are heading toward swift approval of a prison construction package that would tap $400 million of the state’s pandemic relief funds to help pay for building three new lockups.

The plan to use pandemic funds drew sharp criticism from some Democrats, including the state's lone Democratic congresswoman.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has argued that it's an appropriate expenditure because the American Rescue Plan says states can use some of the money to replace revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

