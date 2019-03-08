Alabama House approves gas tax increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a 10-cent-per-gallon increase in the state gas tax.

House members approved the bill Friday on an 83-20 vote after five hours of debate.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has approved a 10-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase to fund road and bridge construction. The increase would be phased in over three years. The state tax would then be adjusted with construction costs up to a penny every two years.

The proposal would also place an annual fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Bill sponsor Rep. Bill Poole said the bill is about the "quality of life for our people."

Supporters have said they are optimistic they have the votes to pass the measure.