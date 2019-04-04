MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to exempt economic developers from the state law that governs lobbyists.
House members on Thursday approved the bill on a 94-4 to vote. It passed by a lopsided margin despite intense disagreements last year over whether the change created a broad loophole in the ethics law.
Under the bill, economic developers would not be considered lobbyists and would not register with the state or be required to disclose their employers and activity.
Lawmakers last year approved a temporary exemption that expired April 1. The House-passed bill makes the exemption permanent.
Rep. Alan Baker called it a "common sense" proposal to keep the state competitive with economic recruitment. Baker says developers often sign confidentiality agreements on projects.
The bill moves to the Alabama Senate.
Related Content
- Alabama House approves ethics exemption for economic developers
- Divided Senate delays vote on ethics exemption
- Gov. Ivey signs ethics exemption into law
- Whiskey Barrel Tax Exemption Passes
- Alabama House approves gas tax increase
- EPA official indicted on Alabama ethics charges
- Bridgeport chosen for program to increase city's economic development
- House approves teacher pay raise
- House committee approves nitrogen execution
- Alabama eyes potential economic impact of fatal deer disease