Alabama House approves bill to ban transgender athletes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama could become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The House of Representatives on Thursday approved the legislation on a 74-19 vote.

House Bill 391's text says "This bill would provide that public K-12 schools may not participate in, sponsor, or provide coaching staff for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders."

More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves last week signed a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams.

The bill’s sponsor argued the restriction is about protecting the integrity of women’s sports. It faced pushback from Democrats who accused Republicans of trying to practice medicine.

You can read Alabama House Bill 391 below: