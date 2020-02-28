MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill named for a slain college student that would allow judges to deny bond to people accused of committing violent crimes.
Representatives unanimously approved the proposed constitutional amendment, and accompanying enabling legislation. The bills now move to the Alabama Senate.
The bill is named for Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old college student who was killed after being kidnapped from an Auburn convenience store in October. The man charged with killing Blanchard was out on bond while awaiting trial on kidnapping and attempted murder charges.
Related Content
- Alabama House approves bail reform named for slain college student
- Memorial service set for slain Alabama college student
- Alabama House approves abortion ban
- Alabama House approves gas tax increase
- Alabama House Judiciary Committee approves 'Aniah's Law'
- Alabama college student charged in roommate's stabbing
- House passes juvenile justice reform bill
- NCAA adopts college basketball reforms for draft, recruiting
- Funeral set for Alabama officer slain in Mobile
- Family of Alabama man slain by police sues for evidence