Alabama House approves bail reform named for slain college student

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill named for a slain college student that would allow judges to deny bond to people accused of committing violent crimes.

Representatives unanimously approved the proposed constitutional amendment, and accompanying enabling legislation. The bills now move to the Alabama Senate.

The bill is named for Aniah Blanchard, a 19-year-old college student who was killed after being kidnapped from an Auburn convenience store in October. The man charged with killing Blanchard was out on bond while awaiting trial on kidnapping and attempted murder charges.