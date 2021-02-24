Alabama House Judiciary Committee considers alcohol home delivery bill

The Alabama House Judiciary Committee will consider a bill Wednesday that would allow the home delivery of alcohol.

AL SB126 would create a delivery service license program so that companies could deliver alcohol from restaurants and other businesses to your doorstep.

Companies could hire and use their own drivers, or third-party drivers through organizations like GrubHub or Uber Eats.

A company that has a license sell liquor already, will need a separate one for delivery.

If passed, city councils or the equivelant would have say on approvals of applications.

If the license holder is a restaurant, the bill says a meal must be ordered and delivered in addition to the alcohol.

There are many rules if this does become a reality.

Drivers who bring the alcohol to your house have to see your ID, you have to sign for the delivery and you can't be intoxicated upon delivery.

This bill is still a long ways from approval. If it passes today, it goes to the full House and then the Senate. Eventually it will be up for you to decide as a voter if it hits the ballot in 2020.