Alabama House Judiciary Committee approves 'Aniah's Law'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved Aniah’s Law, a proposed constitutional amendment to reform bail in Alabama.

The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, an Alabama college student who was kidnapped and murdered last year.

“Aniah’s name being on this bill is something that means everything to me because my daughter meant something,” said Angela Harris, Aniah’s mother. “And she would be fighting for this. She’s speaking to me and telling me to fight for this. We have to save other people and do everything we can to prevent this from happening to other people.”

