Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alabama House Judiciary Committee approves 'Aniah's Law'

Aniah Haley Blanchard

The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, an Alabama college student who was kidnapped and murdered last year.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Lauren Walsh, ABC 33/40

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved Aniah’s Law, a proposed constitutional amendment to reform bail in Alabama.

The bill is named after Aniah Blanchard, an Alabama college student who was kidnapped and murdered last year.

“Aniah’s name being on this bill is something that means everything to me because my daughter meant something,” said Angela Harris, Aniah’s mother. “And she would be fighting for this. She’s speaking to me and telling me to fight for this. We have to save other people and do everything we can to prevent this from happening to other people.”

Read the rest of Lauren Walsh and ABC 33/40's story HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events