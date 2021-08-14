Clear

Alabama Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday

The Crimson Tide scrimmaged for two hours at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday.

Posted: Aug 14, 2021 8:02 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2021 8:12 PM
Posted By: WAAY 31 Sports

The following is a release from Alabama Athletics: 

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, scrimmaging for two hours at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. The scrimmage lasted roughly 160 plays and just over two hours on a mostly sunny Saturday afternoon.

The scrimmage, which began at 2:30 p.m. CT, was the ninth practice in a series of 27 for the Crimson Tide, and less than one month before the team travels to Atlanta, Ga., to square off against Miami (Fla.) on Sep. 4. The two teams will meet inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with the meeting set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 77°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events