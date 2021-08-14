Alabama Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp Saturday

The following is a release from Alabama Athletics:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, scrimmaging for two hours at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. The scrimmage lasted roughly 160 plays and just over two hours on a mostly sunny Saturday afternoon.

The scrimmage, which began at 2:30 p.m. CT, was the ninth practice in a series of 27 for the Crimson Tide, and less than one month before the team travels to Atlanta, Ga., to square off against Miami (Fla.) on Sep. 4. The two teams will meet inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, with the meeting set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.