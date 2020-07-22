Alabama High School Athletic Association approves ‘best practices’ for fall sports

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) on Wednesday announced the approval of its “Return to Play ‘Best Practices’ recommended guidelines.”

It reaffirmed plans to start fall sports on time. AHSAA says fall sports teams can begin fall workouts on July 27. Games can resume on Aug. 20.

You can read Wednesday’s announcement below:

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved the AHSAA’s Return to Play ‘Best Practices’ recommended guidelines Wednesday and reaffirmed plans to start fall sports on time, The action was taken Wednesday at its annual summer meeting in Montgomery.

Fall sports teams have the option to begin fall workouts on July 27 with the first week used by football for acclimation purposes only with helmets and shorts only. The other fall sports – volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving – can use the first week for acclimation and tryouts. Schools not choosing that option may start fall practice on August 3.

The first contest can be August 20.

AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese praised the Central Board for its leadership and commitment providing member schools the tools to return to play as safely as possible.

“The purpose of the Return to Play document is to offer AHSAA member schools best practices in order to commence the 2020-21 school year athletic seasons as scheduled and as safely as possible,” said Savarese.