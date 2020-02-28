Alabama Health Department working to bring coronavirus tests to the state

WAAY 31 is taking a closer look at how people are tested for the virus.

The Department of Public Health told us doctors need to swab someone's nose or throat, but since there aren't any test kits in Alabama, that sample has to be sent to the centers for disease control for testing!

Doctors say these three symptoms could lead to you being tested for the coronavirus: fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

The Alabama Department of Health says it could be a few days before you learn if the test is positive!

"France where I have a layover and I come back through Italy where the virus definitely already is," said resident,

Jeannie Bateman.

Jeannie Bateman is going on a trip to egypt at the beginning of March and she tells me she is nervous knowing the coronavirus is spreading.

"I'm just fearful and I've prayed a lot," said Bateman.

Bateman says she hopes the right steps will be taken when she gets back from her trip.

"If I go overseas and I come back and I have a fever, I would certainly expect it. I would expect to be quarantined," said Bateman.

The Alabama Department of Health says while they don't have the coronavirus tests here in the state, it's actively working with the CDC to get some kits sent over.

"I don't think they're as prepared as they should be. I don't think anyone is," said Bateman.

The department says right now, doctors in Alabama would have to swab your nose or throat, then send the swab to the CDC. It could be several days before the results come back. Until then, you would have to be quarantined in your own home.

Bateman says she hopes everyone takes care of themselves to avoid getting sick.

"Wash your hands. Don't cough on people. Don't let them cough on you. Same old same old. Just be careful and be smart," said Bateman.

The Alabama Department of Health says right now they do not have timeline for when coronavirus test kits will be available in the state.