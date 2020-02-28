Alabama Health Department has a plan if someone tests positive for coronavirus

We are learning exactly what will happen if the Alabama Department of Health learns someone in the state tests positive for coronavirus.

It's a multi-step investigation that includes quarantines, travel inquiries and interviews with people the patient might have infected.

Department officials say anyone who tests positive for coronavirus would most likely already be quarantined in a hospital. The department would then start an investigation to learn where the patient might have contracted the virus.

"Somewhat concerned," said Madison County resident, Sandra Gham.

"I'm just worried about my kid's safety. Make sure that they wash their hands thoroughly and properly," said resident, Alex Seals.

The coronavirus has some people in huntsville worried, but also glad to hear officials are monitoring it closely.

"Well I'm kind of nervous but I think we are pretty well prepared in the state," said Seals.

"It makes me feel better that there is some sort of plan because certainly don't want the public to be excessively fearful," said Gham

The Health Department's Investigation into a patient with coronavirus also will include reaching out to people who came contact with them, like parents, grandparents, cousins, friends, and more. The department will ask them to keep an eye out for symptoms.

"I hope it just stays somewhere and dies out," said Seals.

The Department of Health says if someone who was around a patient with coronavirus shows symptoms, a doctor will swab their nose or throat and then send the swab for testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Then that person would be asked to stay home until the tests results come in.

"I would recommend being stocked up on your groceries a little bit and your medications in case you did get quarantined," said Gham.

"Hopefully it doesn't spread out too bad," said Seals.

Leaders at the Alabama Department of Health tell WAAY 31 they also would take a look at a coronavirus patient's recent travel history and see what could be learned about the strength of their immune system before they got sick.