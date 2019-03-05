Clear
Watch: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey delivers 2019 State of the State Address

Governor Kay Ivey is delivering her 2019 State of the State Address at 6:30 p.m. in Montgomery.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Governor Kay Ivey is delivering her 2019 State of the State Address in Montgomery.

Governor Ivey invited a special guest, Arrington Harper, and her grandmother, Magnolia Cook, to the address. Ivey's office says Harper is a senior at the Alabama School of Fine Arts in Jefferson County.

This story will be updated with more information.

