Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs chemical castration bill

Convicted offenders would be required to pay for the treatment, which would be administered by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 3:53 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed a bill into law that would require sex offenders whose victims are younger than 13 to agree to chemical castration before they're paroled.

The process reduces, inhibits or blocks the production of testosterone, hormones and other chemicals in a person's body to reduce sexual desire and performance. The bill is intended to reduce recidivism in sex offenders.

