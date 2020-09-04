Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey seeks 3 private built mega prisons, names sites

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s governor has announced plans to move ahead with state leasing of three privately built mega prisons that would begin construction next year.

Gov. Kay Ivey described that Thursday as a step toward overhauling Alabama's understaffed and violence-plagued prisons. She says Department of Corrections officials would enter into talks for building the prisons with teams including Nashville, Tennessee-based private prison giant CoreCivic and a group including a state-based construction firm.

The state would lease the prisons and staff them. The governor’s office said “final financial terms” will become publicly available later this year and construction would begin in 2021.