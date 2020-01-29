Clear

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in sling after tangle with First Dog

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and First Dog Missy (Governor's Office photo)

The next time you see Gov. Kay Ivey, you’ll notice she has a bum wing.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The next time you see Gov. Kay Ivey, you’ll notice she has a bum wing.

Ivey says she’ll be wearing a sling for a bit after First Dog Missy tripped her.

Here’s what Ivey said about the incident: “Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”

Ivey adopted Missy from the Montgomery Humane Shelter in January 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events