Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in sling after tangle with First Dog

The next time you see Gov. Kay Ivey, you’ll notice she has a bum wing.

Ivey says she’ll be wearing a sling for a bit after First Dog Missy tripped her.

Here’s what Ivey said about the incident: “Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”

Ivey adopted Missy from the Montgomery Humane Shelter in January 2019.