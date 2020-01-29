Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in sling after tangle with First Dog

The next time you see Gov. Kay Ivey, you’ll notice she has a bum wing.
Ivey says she’ll be wearing a sling for a bit after First Dog Missy tripped her.
Here’s what Ivey said about the incident: “Alabama’s First Dog Missy is such a fun and active friend to have at home, and she is fiercely protective. Last night, she unintentionally tripped me up, and I hit my shoulder. You’ll see me in a sling, but this won’t slow me down a bit! I’ll keep you posted on the recovery, but most importantly, Missy is also doing just fine!”
Ivey adopted Missy from the Montgomery Humane Shelter in January 2019.
