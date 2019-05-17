Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey comments on talk abortion law will impact economy

ABC 33/40 in Birmingham caught up with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Friday.
They asked her for a response to talk that the new abortion bill could prevent people from seeking employment in Alabama.
“Well they just need to come to Alabama and see Alabama for what it is,” Ivey said. “Alabama is wide open for business. We've got a healthy business climate and an unparalleled workforce. There are a lot of reasons to do business in Alabama.”
