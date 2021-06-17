Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey closes state offices Friday for new Juneteenth federal holiday

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced late Thursday that state offices will be closed Friday in recognition of the new federal holiday for Juneteenth.

It's celebrated on June 19 to mark the day in 1865 when African-American slaves in Galveston, Texas, were among the last to be told they had been freed -- two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation outlawed slavery in the Confederacy and two months after the Civil War officially ended, according to ABC News.

President Joe Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday earlier Thursday.

Since June 19 is a Saturday, Ivey made Friday the observed day of the holiday.