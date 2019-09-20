Clear
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey back in Montgomery after lung cancer treatment

Ivey announced Thursday that she has lung cancer

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Press Secretary Gina Maiola issued this release Friday afternoon: The governor’s outpatient procedure today at UAB went well and as planned. She is back in Montgomery and looks forward to returning to her regular schedule next week.

Ivey announced Thursday that she has lung cancer and would be undergoing an outpatient procedure at UAB in Birmingham today.

