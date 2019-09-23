OZARK, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she is "doing fine" after announcing last week that she has been diagnosed with cancer.
Ivey told reporters Monday that she feels fine and has a good prognosis. The Republican governor said the cancer was caught early and she has a good outlook.
Ivey, known for her sometimes folksy demeanor, said "we'll zap it out with some radiation and be done with it."
Ivey announced last week that a malignant spot was found in her lung and she will receive radiation treatments. Her office has not disclosed her exact diagnosis or staging.
Ivey made the remarks after speaking at Fort Rucker for a ceremony for the 2019 official White House Christmas Ornament, which is in the image of the helicopter.
Related Content
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: 'Doing fine' after cancer diagnosis
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces 'very treatable' lung cancer diagnosis
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- Gov. Kay Ivey responds to gay accusations
- Gov. Kay Ivey dismisses health record issue
- North Alabama cancer survivor reflects on Governor Ivey's diagnosis
- Will Gov. Kay Ivey sign Alabama’s abortion ban bill?
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs chemical castration bill
- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey back in Montgomery after lung cancer treatment
- Kay Ivey elected Governor of Alabama