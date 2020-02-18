Clear
Alabama Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency due to recent flooding

Credit: Office of Governor Kay Ivey

The State of Emergency applies to all Alabama counties.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 2:16 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency on Tuesday to help in Alabama’s recovery efforts following recent flooding.

The State of Emergency includes all 67 counties in Alabama.

“This will allow a continued smooth recovery for our state, and I am confident it will aid the efforts already happening on the local level,” Ivey said.

Ivey also activated the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center and impacted or potentially impacted Alabama Emergency Management Divisions.

“The recent flooding has affected the lives of Alabamians in many parts of our state,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said.

