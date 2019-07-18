MONTOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is creating a study commission to make recommendations on criminal justice reform as the state tries to address overcrowded and understaffed state prisons.
Ivey on Thursday announced the formation of the Governor's Study Group on Criminal Justice. A statement from her office said the group will gather data related to current sentencing laws and recidivism and gather examples of best practices from other states.
The Department of Justice earlier this year threatened the state with a lawsuit because of violent and unconstitutional conditions in state prisons.
The state attorney general, the state prison commissioner, several legislators and others will serve on the group. The panel will meet until the 2020 legislative session.
Ivey spokeswoman Gina Mailola said a special session is not off the table.
Related Content
- Alabama Gov. Ivey forms criminal justice study group
- Alabama Gov. Ivey announces inauguration theme
- Read: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's inaugural speech
- Alabama Gov. Ivey appoints new communications director
- Meek Mill, Gov. Wolf urge criminal justice reforms
- Gov. Kay Ivey awards money to North Alabama groups helping abuse victims
- Alabama Gov. Ivey extends fundraising lead over Maddox
- Will Gov. Kay Ivey sign Alabama’s abortion ban bill?
- Gov. Ivey: Businesses won't leave Alabama over abortion law
- Gov. Ivey signs legislation expanding Alabama's broadband services