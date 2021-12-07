Clear

Alabama Gov. Ivey draws challengers in 2022 GOP primary

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Credit: @GovernorKayIvey Twitter

Ivey is seeking her second full term in office.

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 11:34 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is drawing challengers in next year’s 2022 Republican primary.

Lynda Blanchard, who was former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, is switching from the U.S. race to the gubernatorial contest, according to a copy to an invitation she tweeted. Trump already endorsed Huntsville U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in that race.

Toll road developer Tim James, the son of former Alabama Gov. Fob James, confirmed Monday that he is launching a primary challenge against Ivey.

Trump has endorsed a challenger in Georgia's GOP primary for governor, but it is unclear if he will endorse in Alabama.

The primary is set for May 24, 2022.

