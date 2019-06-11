Alabama Gov. Ivey appoints new communications director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed a new communications director.
Leah Garner arrives in the role from the Business Council of Alabama, where she served as director of governmental affairs and advocacy. She began her career teaching social studies in Tuscaloosa.
Ivey also announced Tuesday that Gina Maiola will serve as press secretary and Lori Johns will assume the position of director of digital media relations.
All appointments are effective June 17.
The appointments fill a position left vacant after Daniel Sparkman, Ivey's former press secretary and primary spokesman, resigned this year to run for the Alabama Legislature.
Josh Pendergrass, who had served as her communications director, resigned in 2018 to take a job in the private sector.
