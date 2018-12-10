Alabama Gov. Ivey announces inauguration theme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The theme for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey inauguration will be "Keep Alabama Growing."

Ivey and other constitutional office holders will be sworn into office on Jan. 14. Ivey's inaugural committee announced the theme for the ceremony.

Ivey inaugural committee co-chairs Jimmy Rane and Cathy Randall say the theme underscores Alabama's campaign promises on job growth and education.

Ivey, who had been the state's lieutenant governor, became governor last year when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. She won the office in her own right in November after defeating challenger Walt Maddox.

The committee said inauguration details will be announced at www.iveyinaugural.com.