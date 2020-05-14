Clear
BREAKING NEWS 48 people at Russellville nursing home test positive for coronavirus Full Story

Alabama Fraternal Order of Police shares video tribute for fallen officers of 2019

The Alabama Fraternal Order of Police is honoring officers who died in the line of duty in 2019.

Posted: May 14, 2020 2:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Fraternal Order of Police is honoring the state’s seven officers who died in the line of duty in 2019.

An in-person memorial service was scheduled for May 8, but due to coronavirus restrictions, a video tribute was created to honor the officers.

The following officers died in the line of duty in 2019:

  • Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Birmingham Police Department
  • Officer Sean Tuder, Mobile Police Department
  • Officer William Buechner, Auburn Police Department
  • Deputy Jay Dailey, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
  • Officer Dornell Cousette, Tuscaloosa Police Department
  • Sheriff John Williams, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
  • Agent Billy Fred Clardy, Huntsville Police Department

You can watch the tribute here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10968

Reported Deaths: 467
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile154596
Jefferson119964
Montgomery70519
Marshall5869
Lee43630
Shelby38118
Tallapoosa33851
Chambers32422
Tuscaloosa3028
Franklin2703
Madison2594
Baldwin2317
Butler2306
Etowah19710
DeKalb1792
Coffee1581
Elmore1575
Dallas1293
Calhoun1273
Randolph1177
Houston1154
Walker1110
Lowndes1118
Sumter1104
Lauderdale1022
Pike1020
Marion1009
Morgan991
Autauga934
Marengo915
Wilcox895
Russell880
St. Clair871
Talladega762
Greene744
Hale742
Colbert742
Chilton731
Choctaw722
Pickens702
Barbour691
Cullman670
Clarke651
Limestone600
Jackson602
Washington575
Covington561
Dale530
Macon532
Crenshaw481
Bibb461
Blount450
Escambia383
Henry331
Coosa331
Bullock281
Clay271
Lawrence260
Winston250
Cherokee240
Perry190
Monroe182
Geneva170
Conecuh160
Lamar140
Cleburne131
Fayette90
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 16370

Reported Deaths: 273
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson362337
Shelby347575
Trousdale13813
Rutherford78020
Sumner71440
Bledsoe6031
Williamson45310
Tipton4002
Out of TN3184
Wilson3098
Lake3000
Knox2955
Hamilton28613
Bedford2463
Robertson2450
Montgomery1912
Putnam1905
Hardeman1770
Madison1561
Unassigned1280
McMinn1239
Dickson880
Cumberland871
Fayette851
Cheatham780
Bradley751
Blount743
Macon713
Sevier652
Washington640
Maury580
Gibson571
Coffee560
Sullivan542
Hickman520
Greene472
Loudon460
Dyer440
Franklin411
Lauderdale400
Anderson351
Monroe331
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
DeKalb280
Haywood281
Jefferson260
Hamblen252
Smith241
Marshall241
Weakley240
Meigs220
Carroll221
Lawrence210
Cocke190
Carter181
Campbell171
White170
Obion161
Lincoln160
Henry150
Johnson150
Overton140
Warren130
Cannon130
Perry130
Chester120
Crockett121
Polk120
Humphreys121
McNairy120
Morgan120
Scott110
Jackson100
Henderson100
Giles90
Hardin80
Roane80
Stewart70
Claiborne70
Sequatchie70
Clay60
Houston60
Rhea60
Fentress60
Benton61
Grainger60
Decatur40
Union40
Wayne30
Moore30
Unicoi30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Pickett10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events