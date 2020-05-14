Alabama Fraternal Order of Police shares video tribute for fallen officers of 2019

The Alabama Fraternal Order of Police is honoring the state’s seven officers who died in the line of duty in 2019.

An in-person memorial service was scheduled for May 8, but due to coronavirus restrictions, a video tribute was created to honor the officers.

The following officers died in the line of duty in 2019:

Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Birmingham Police Department

Officer Sean Tuder, Mobile Police Department

Officer William Buechner, Auburn Police Department

Deputy Jay Dailey, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Dornell Cousette, Tuscaloosa Police Department

Sheriff John Williams, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

Agent Billy Fred Clardy, Huntsville Police Department

You can watch the tribute here.