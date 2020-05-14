The Alabama Fraternal Order of Police is honoring the state’s seven officers who died in the line of duty in 2019.
An in-person memorial service was scheduled for May 8, but due to coronavirus restrictions, a video tribute was created to honor the officers.
The following officers died in the line of duty in 2019:
- Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Birmingham Police Department
- Officer Sean Tuder, Mobile Police Department
- Officer William Buechner, Auburn Police Department
- Deputy Jay Dailey, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Dornell Cousette, Tuscaloosa Police Department
- Sheriff John Williams, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office
- Agent Billy Fred Clardy, Huntsville Police Department
You can watch the tribute here.
Related Content
- Alabama Fraternal Order of Police shares video tribute for fallen officers of 2019
- St. Louis police identify fallen officer
- Police warn against sharing child porn video
- Morgan County honors fallen officers
- Syracuse University expels fraternity involved in racist video
- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall: Don't forget sacrifice of our fallen police officers
- National fraternity council revokes Alabama A&M University charter
- Alabama A&M students shocked after fraternity gets 20-year ban
- Local agencies respond to fallen Birmingham police officer
- Huntsville Police and Madison Co. Deputies honor fallen officer
Scroll for more content...