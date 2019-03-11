MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Forestry Commission estimates timber losses caused by deadly tornadoes on March 3 at nearly $5.9 million.
That's almost $1,000 per acre of timberland damaged by two or three tornadoes in Macon, Lee and Barbour counties.
Courtesy of the Alabama Forestry Commission
Courtesy of the Alabama Forestry Commission
A report posted Monday on the commission's website says the twisters destroyed more than 149,000 tons of timber worth nearly $3.4 million on 5,888 acres. It says clearing and replanting will cost another $2.5 million.
A news release says it's important to salvage damaged timber as soon as possible, removing dead wood that could contribute to destructive wildfires or be infested by bark beetles.
The commission recommends landowners check with U.S. Department of Agriculture service centers about possible cost-share assistance.
The Lee County tornado devastated the town of Beauregard, killing 23 people.
Related Content
- Alabama Forestry Commission: Tornadoes did nearly $5.9 million damage to timberland
- Photos and video from Beauregard, Salem Alabama tornado damage
- President Donald Trump coming to Alabama to see tornado damage
- Jackson County church recovers after tornado damage
- WATCH: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump visit Alabama tornado damage
- 3 children among Alabama tornado deaths
- Live: Update on deadly Alabama tornadoes
- President Trump tours tornado devastation in Alabama
- Alabama Securities Commission warns of Florence-related scams
- VIDEO: Drone footage captures birds-eye view of tornado damage