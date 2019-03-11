Clear
Alabama Forestry Commission: Tornadoes did nearly $5.9 million damage to timberland

The Lee County tornado devastated the town of Beauregard, killing 23 people.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Forestry Commission estimates timber losses caused by deadly tornadoes on March 3 at nearly $5.9 million.

That's almost $1,000 per acre of timberland damaged by two or three tornadoes in Macon, Lee and Barbour counties.


A report posted Monday on the commission's website says the twisters destroyed more than 149,000 tons of timber worth nearly $3.4 million on 5,888 acres. It says clearing and replanting will cost another $2.5 million.

A news release says it's important to salvage damaged timber as soon as possible, removing dead wood that could contribute to destructive wildfires or be infested by bark beetles.

The commission recommends landowners check with U.S. Department of Agriculture service centers about possible cost-share assistance.

