Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. wins 2021 Nagurski Trophy

CHARLOTTE – Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. was named the 2021 recipient of the Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Charlotte Touchdown Club announced on Monday evening at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Anderson Jr. was joined by Jordan Davis of Georgia and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon to make up the finalist list. The sophomore linebacker is Alabama's second winner of the Nagurski Trophy, joining Jonathan Allen who took home the hardware in 2016.

One of the most dominant pass-rushers in Alabama program history

The national leader in tackles for loss with 32.5 (-136 yards), a total that ranks second all-time in Crimson Tide single-season records

Also leads the country in sacks with 15.5 (-96 yards) to rank third in program history for a single season behind only Derrick Thomas who owns the Nos. 1 and 2 spots

Accumulated 92 total tackles, good for second on the Alabama defense, while adding a team-high nine quarterback hurries and two pass breakups

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded annually since 1993 to the top defensive player in college football as voted on by the membership of the FWAA. The award is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and is named for Bronko Nagurski, who played football for the University of Minnesota and Chicago Bears.

