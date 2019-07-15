Alabama Football’s Davis and Moses named to Bednarik Award preseason watch list

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses have been named to the 2019 Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List announced today by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.

The two are among 81 players from around the country named to the preseason list. Alabama has claimed the award twice, with Minkah Fitzpatrick taking home the award in 2017. Jonathan Allen became the Crimson Tide’s first recipient of the award in 2016.

An imposing presence along the defensive line, Davis passed up on the NFL Draft to return for his final season at the Capstone. The senior brings a wealth of experience along the Crimson Tide defensive front, playing in 36 career games with 20 starts. He has totaled 128 tackles, including 16.5 for a loss to go with 11 sacks, and has added eight quarterback hurries in his three seasons in Tuscaloosa.

One of the nation’s top-rated linebackers and defensive players overall, Moses comes into the 2019 season with high expectations once again. A second team All-American and finalist for the Butkus Award a season ago, he returns a veteran presence over the middle with big play ability. Moses led the Crimson Tide with 86 tackles in 2018 and had 10 for loss to go with 3.5 sacks, a pass breakup, one forced fumble and a quarterback pressure as a sophomore. He has impressed since arriving on campus, putting together an SEC All-Freshman performance in 2017 after playing in 11 games with two starts.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented annually since 1995 by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia to the top defensive player in college football. The award is named in honor of former college and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Chuck Bednarik. The 2019 winner will be announced at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in December.