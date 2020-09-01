Alabama Football and other sports teams march for justice

Alabama Football and other athletes made their message heard Monday in Tuscaloosa when the players, lead by Nick Saban, marched through campus, demanding social justice.



A sea of crimson tide players marched from the Mal Moore Athletic Complex to Foster Auditorium.

Running back Najee Harris wore a shirt with "Defend black lives" on the front.

His teammates standing behind Saban with "Black Lives Matter" signs.

Players from all different backgrounds coming together for the same cause, change.

"Today I feel like a proud parent, Saban said." "I'm proud of our messengers over here, and I'm proud of the message, all lives can't matter till black lives matter."

Harris spoke too saying, "police must be held accountable."

Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne supported the players, and delivered remarks at the march as well.