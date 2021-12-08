Alabama football collects three SEC individual awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football's Will Anderson Jr., Jameson Williams and Bryce Young were selected for three of the seven individual league awards, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday.

Young was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Anderson Jr. was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Williams was tabbed as the Co-Special Teams Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Tennessee's Velus Jones Jr.

The honors were voted on by the league's 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players.

Will Anderson Jr.

Linebacker, Sophomore

One of the most dominant pass-rushers in Alabama program history

First among all Division I defenders in tackles for loss with 32.5 (-136 yards), a total that ranks second all-time in Crimson Tide single-season records

Totaled 15.5 (-96 yards) to lead the nation and rank third in program history for a single season behind only Derrick Thomas who owns the Nos. 1 and 2 spots

Accumulated 92 total tackles, good for second on the Alabama defense, while adding a team-high nine quarterback hurries and two pass breakups

Jameson Williams

Wide Receiver, Junior

Tied for second in the nation and first in the SEC in kickoff returns for touchdowns with two

Recorded two touchdowns on kickoff returns against Southern Miss on Sept. 25, marking the first time any Alabama player has ever scored twice on a kickoff in a single game

Has a team-high nine kickoff returns for a team-best 337 yards to average 37.4 yards per return

Also contributes on the Tide's coverage units, making one tackle in the SEC Championship Game to earn special teams player of the week honors from the UA coaching staff

Bryce Young

Quarterback, Sophomore

Completing 68.0 percent of his passes (314-462) for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions

Second nationally and first in the conference for passing touchdowns

Third nationally in points responsible for (284), while ranking fifth in the country in passing efficiency (175.5)

Guided the Alabama offense to the No. 2 third-down conversion percentage in the nation (53.6 percent), completing 70.8 percent of his third-down pass attempts (80-113) for 1,329 yards and 14 touchdowns