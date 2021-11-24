Clear
ACES to host business modeling series

The series will cover planning, marketing, operations and financial strategies for anyone looking to start a business.

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 3:48 PM
Posted By: Alisa Sample

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is offering a new series to help anyone looking to start a business.

The business modeling series will cover business planning, marketing, operations and financial strategies. Each session is set for 5:30–7 p.m., with the first set for Nov. 29. Subsequent sessions will be Nov. 30, Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

Registration is required. The sessions will take place online via Zoom and in-person at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in West Blocton and at Bibb County Chamber of Commerce in Centreville.

Click here for more information and to register.

