Alabama Education Association surveying Huntsville City Schools employees on coronavirus concerns

Some teachers for Huntsville City Schools will soon have a classroom filled with students.

The district returns to in-person instruction with a staggered schedule starting Sept.14. As employees prepare for a new format of learning, the Alabama Education Association wants to know how faculty really feels.

"We thought it was important that the people who do the work day in and day out actually have their voices heard here in this process," Adam Keller, District two representative said.

Keller said when the district rolled out the initial plan to start the year virtually, teachers seemed pleased. However, a recent decision by the district influenced Keller to reach out to teachers in Huntsville.

"What we've heard from our educators is that they have had very little input on any of these plans for the district," Keller said. "They are the experts in the classroom, they need to have their opinions out there, they need to have their needs addressed and you can't address them if you don't ask them what they are. "

The association sent out a survey Tuesday to all its members and asked them to share it with non-members, in order to fully understand the obstacles teachers are facing.

Thursday night, the Huntsville City school board talked about precautions in place for students and faculty health and safety. Keller sat in on that meeting.

"I can tell you that I heard from many of our educators that they ended the board meeting with more questions than they started it," Keller said.

Keller said he will bring any concerns that are mentioned in the surveys to district leaders.

The district has conducted its own survey for faculty in the past, but not recently. A spokesperson did tell WAAY 31 they are constantly in contact with teachers. He said principals hold staff meetings regularly and relay any concerns to district leaders.